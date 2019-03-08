MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – An undercover officer was able to arrest a suspect in connection to a repair shop burglary.
Police said on Thursday around 9 p.m., there was a report of a repair shop/dealership that was broken into on Bridgeport Avenue.
Two sets of vehicle keys had been taken, but no cars were missing.
An officer went undercover and was able to watch the business throughout the evening.
Around 2:15 a.m., a male matching the suspect description returned to the business and broke into the building.
Officers surrounded the building and found the suspect hiding in a box truck on an adjacent property.
The suspect identified as Bandon Jones was found to be in possession of two stolen keys from the earlier break-in.
Jones was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.
He was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.