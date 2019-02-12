BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Branford Police arrested a man they said had 6 guns in his car on Friday.
Police arrested 30-year-old Jason Newman, formerly of Branford on outstanding arrest warrants, when they said they found 6 weapons in his car.
Newman was charged with several counts of criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a high capacity magazine.
Newman is being held on a $250,000 bond.
(2) comments
In other states, he would have just been arrested for his outstanding warrants.
what do you know a criminal not following the law.
