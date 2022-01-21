MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after firing shots and trying to set another person’s vehicle on fire in Manchester, police said.
Police say officers responded to Charter Oak Street for the report of shots fired on January 18 around 12:06 a.m.
A caller reported to police that an individual fired multiple shots from a gold Chevrolet Impala that then fled the area.
“It was learned by investigators that prior to the shooting, an individual in the suspect vehicle attempted to set the victim’s vehicle on fire,” Manchester police said.
Officials say they located and stopped the suspect Tuesday afternoon in the area of Main Street and Haynes Street.
Police say Jahzaun Clarke, 24, of Vernon, was taken into custody.
A search warrant for Clarke’s vehicle was executed.
“This search resulted in the discovery of items related to the attempted arson and the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting on Charter Oak Street,” police said.
Clarke has been charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the third degree, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Clarke is being held on a $750,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the Investigative Services Unit at 860-645-5575.
