HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Bloomfield man was arrested after goats were found roaming the streets of Hartford Thursday night.
Hartford police said they were dispatched to the area of 31 Blue Hills Ave. for the report of goats chasing people.
Over a dozen goats, along with roosters and other animals, were found in a small confined area on Blue Hills Avenue.
The animals were found in filthy conditions, and most were suffering from injury or malnourishment, according to police.
The person responsible, Kenya Miller, was charged with 25 counts of cruelty to animals.
In total, 16 goats, 8 roosters, 1 hen, and 2 ducks were all seized from the property by animal control officers.
Animal control officers as well as other agencies from across the state are helping to relocate the animal to a farm in western Connecticut.
No additional details were released.
