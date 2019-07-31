SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after hitting car with a machete and forcing his way into a Southington home on Saturday.
Officers were called to a house after Christopher Figueroa was attempting to kick the door in of the home.
Figueroa’s ex-girlfriend is believed to live at that home and when he arrived there, he saw another car in the driveway. Police said Figueroa believed another man was in the house.
A man exited the house and saw Figueroa hitting a car with a machete. Figueroa then started walking towards the man with the machete still in his hand. The man then fled the scene.
Police said Figueroa then broke the window on the door to the home and forced entry into the house. Once inside, he began throwing items and destroying items in the home.
When officers arrived on scene, Figueroa would not let the victim open the door.
He eventually was taken into custody.
The victim suffered cuts and scratches on her arms and red marks on her neck, which police said was consistent with having a hand placed forcefully on her throat.
Figueroa was given a $250,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.
