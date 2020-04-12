WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man has been charged after police say he intentionally coughed on staff members at a local hospital.
Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio tells us that officers responded to St. Mary's Hospital around 9:20 Saturday night for a report of a disturbance.
It was later determined that a male party, later identified as 30-year-old Robert Gordon, was not adhering to the hospital's rules and instructions, which had been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At one point, Gordon took off his protective mask and intentionally coughed on/towards staff members, informing them that he had tested positive in New York for COVID-19.
Gordon was then placed under arrest and charged with five counts of breach of peace in the first degree.
He was eventually released on a written Promise to Appear pending his court appearance, which is expected to take place at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.