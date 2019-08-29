BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after leading Branford police officers on a pursuit Thursday morning.
Officers attempted to stop a Nissan Pathfinder, driver by Adam Osoria, around 1:19 a.m. in the area of exit 53 on I-95. The car matched the description of a vehicle that had run from officers last week.
When officers attempted to stop Osoria, he increased his sped to elude the officer.
Osoria hit a telephone pole after losing control on I-95 on the exit 53 off-ramp.
Police said Osoria got out of the car and ran into a heavy wooded area near the higway on-ramp.
A K9 was used to located Osoria who was submerged in a small marsh area.
Osoria is a convicted felon that was wanted on two violation of probation warrants, as well as two local warrants for engaging officers in pursuit.
The recovered vehicle was found to have a loaded stolen revolver, as well as marijuana and a substance believed to be Fentanyl.
Osoria was charged with weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, interfering with police and several other charges.
He was held on bond and brought to New Haven Superior Court.
