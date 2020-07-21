NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A Naugatuck man was arrested after leaving a dog unattended in a hot car.
On Sunday around 10:45 a.m., Naugatuck Animal Control responded to the report of a dog left in a car in the Walmart parking lot on New Haven Road.
Animal control officers used an Infrared Thermometer and obtained temperatures of the inside of the car to be between 99.5 degrees and 102.5 degrees.
Witnesses said the car had been parked, occupied by only the dog, for at least 26 minutes.
Police said based on the investigation, the panting and breathing of the dog, the temperature readings from inside the car, and statements from witnesses, there was probable cause to arrest the owner of the dog.
The owner, 46-year-old Andre Rodriguez was charged with cruelty to animals and given a $500 bond.
(1) comment
Hope he pays a huge fine or given the option of spending 45 minutes in a locked car with the windows up. His choice.
