HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces burglary charges after police said he broke into a woman's home in Hamden, stole valuables and hid in her bedroom when she arrived home.
Rafly Santiago, 30, of Meriden, forcibly entered the victim's Newhall Street home on Jan. 13, police said.
He took jewelry and electronics valued at nearly $10,000.
Before he could leave, the homeowner came home.
Police said Santiago tried to hide in the victim's bedroom, but the victim confronted him.
He eventually fled on foot with the stolen items, officers said.
Santiago was arrested Thursday on Morse Street.
Police charged him with second-degree burglary, third-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.
Santiago was detained on a court-ordered $50,000 bond.
He was given a court date of April 22 in Meriden.
