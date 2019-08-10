NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thousands cheered and celebrated their heritage on Saturday at the Puerto Rican Festival in New Haven despite a social media threat that led to an arrest.
“You can’t scare a culture of people who are prideful and proud to be who they are,” said Marcos Ortiz of Meriden. “You can’t scare them off.”
Earlier on Saturday morning, Police announced they arrested 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson of Orange after he made a post on a WTNH Facebook story that said the Puerto Rican Festival was why “we need 30 round magazines.”
Hanson was charged with breach of peace and Channel 3 learned he is out of bond.
Extra Police security was added to ensure the festival went on without any mishaps.
“Especially with the climate today around the country, where hateful rhetoric led to violence, we wanted to make sure that our public here in New Haven and the national public knew this wasn’t something we were going to take lightly,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.
No weapons were seized during the investigation into Hanson’s threat.
“It was really nice to just be kind of around the music and enjoy a whole bunch of Puerto Ricans together,” said Joshua Aponte of Wallingford.
