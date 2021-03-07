PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges after reportedly pouring an undetermined liquid onto several Plainfield Police cruisers.
It happened around 10:25 Saturday morning at the Plainfield Police Department.
Officers observed a man pushing a bike in a restricted area on the department's property.
The man was despondent when approached by Plainfield officers and failed to give his name or the reason why he was in that specific area.
Police say the man, later identified as 32-year-old Shane Hart, began to reach around in his jacket.
That's when officers took him into custody.
Plainfield Police said that Hart had gotten physical with officers as they attempted to detain him.
Police later found that Hart had poured some sort of liquid on multiple police cruisers.
Officials with the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit found that the liquid was not an accelerant.
Hart was arrested on several charges, including eight counts of third degree criminal mischief and failure to submit to fingerprinting.
He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Danielson Superior Court.
