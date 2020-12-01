CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after refusing to wear a mask at a local grocery store before refusing to leave the store.
State Police said they were called to the Better Value grocery store on November 29 around 5:30 p.m.
Police said Christopher Bruns was refusing to wear a face mask in the store and also refusing to leave the premises.
Burns was found inside the store and refused requests to wear the face mask he was holding in his hand. Police said he also refused to provide his name and was not cooperating.
State police said Burns was referencing Sovereign Citizen ideology during the incident.
He was eventually escorted out of the building where he resisted arrest and fled the scene on foot.
A K9 team was deployed and located Burns in the woods. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.
He was given a $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.