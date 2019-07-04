WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – A Winsted man was arrested after having illegal fireworks.
On Wednesday around 10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area of Oak Street and saw fireworks being shot off.
Officers responded to the home and seized several explosives from James D. Payne Jr.
Payne was arrested and charged with possession of explosives.
The fireworks included M-88’s, an M-98, and several mortar type fireworks.
The explosives were turned over to the deputy fire marshal for destruction.
(1) comment
Yawn. Downtown Winsted looks like a 3'rd world country. Congrats on the epic arreest.
