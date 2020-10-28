WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that injured a woman over the weekend.
On October 24 around 1;05 a.m., police were notified that a woman was in route to Saint Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police said the 25-year-old woman was shot in the area of Willow Street.
It was determined that the suspect was Yadeil Figureoa of Waterbury.
Waterbury police said Figureoa and the victim got into an argument outside a home on Willow Street when Figureoa punched the victim in the face.
Figureoa then pulled out a handgun and when the victim started to run, he shot her in the left hip area. The victim kept running and hid behind a car when Figureoa shot her at least two more times.
Others in the area intervened and Figureoa stopped shooting.
The victim ran down the street and was picked up by two friends who brought her to the hospital.
The victim was treated for the wounds.
Figureoa was arrested on October 27 and charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault, and several other charges.
He was held on a $1 million bond.
