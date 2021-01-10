WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is in custody after police say he stabbed a female clerk at a local Walmart over the weekend.
Police said it happened around 12:15 Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on Wolcott Street in Waterbury.
40-year-old Hichman Asfir of Stamford gave the milk he wanted to buy to the female cashier, who, in turn, scanned it and informed him of the price he owed her.
Instead of paying for the milk, Asfir walked around the counter and grabbed the 19-year-old girl by the hair before stabbing her behind her left ear with a folding knife.
As the cashier fell to the floor, Asfir dropped the knife and calmly sat down until the police arrived and took him into custody without incident.
The victim was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Officials say that Asfir is not known to the victim.
Asfir was charged with first degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
He is being held on $500,000 bond until his arraignment.
