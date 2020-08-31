WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Windsor Locks Police are investigating a murder that occurred on Monday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. officers received a 911 call that someone had been murdered.
Officers rushed to the home on John Street and found an adult woman suffering from fatal knife wounds.
The woman, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The caller, an adult male, was arrested by Windsor Locks Police and charged with murder.
Police said the man and woman are related to each other, but did not describe the relation.
The suspect is being held on a $1.5 million bond and will be arraigned on Tuesday.
Due to domestic violence laws, police were not able to release any additional information.
