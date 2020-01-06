WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – A male suspect is in police custody following a stabbing in Westport Monday afternoon.
Police were called to a parking lot on Post Road East just after 1 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, a woman was found to have suffered from multiple stab wounds. She was brought to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries.
Patrol units attempted to locate the suspect and saw the suspect’s car traveling southbound on Sherwood Island Connector.
The suspect came to an immediate stop and was taken into custody.
Police said there is no additional threat to the public.
The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.
