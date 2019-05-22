WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested after stealing a trailer with a Harley Davidson motorcycle inside.
The theft occurred on Sunday on Bunker Hill Road in Watertown.
According to police, on Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., and officer saw a Chevrolet Tahoe with Massachusetts license plates pulling a black enclosed trailer, also with Massachusetts plates.
The trailer that was stolen had many aftermarket stickers.
The officer compared images to the stolen trailer with the one being towed by the truck, and also noticed glue from several missing stickers on the trailer.
Police said the officer attempted to stop the truck, at which time, the truck engaged in a pursuit.
After a brief pursuit into Waterbury, the truck lost control and the trailed rolled over, causing the ruck to crash into a tree.
The driver, identified as Rafael Davilla of Springfield, Massachusetts, got out of the car and led the officer on a foot pursuit.
Davilla was taken into custody and charged with second degree larceny and several other charges.
He posted a $25,000 bond and is set to appear in court in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.