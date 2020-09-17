HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden man has been arrested after hitting and killing a bicyclist Thursday morning.
Around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue and Collins Street for the report of a car accident.
Investigation revealed that Ryan Bivens, 21, was traveling southbound on Dixwell Avenue when he crossed the double yellow center lines. He struck the back of a bicycle, throwing the bicyclist, and killing him.
The bicyclist was identified as 54-year-old David Toles of New Haven.
After Bivens struck Toles, he continued southbound, hitting and snapping two utility poles and his car eventually landed on its roof.
Bivens was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and failure to driver in proper lanes.
He was given a $50,000 bond and was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court.
