GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested after taking pictures up woman’s dress on Saturday.
Greenwich Police were called to the Whole Foods just before 5:30 p.m. for the report of a man who took a picture up a female’s dress.
Police said on scene investigation confirmed the suspect, Nicholas Fikre, took pictures up a woman’s dress.
Fikre was placed under arrest and charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
He was given a $400 bond.
