HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police arrested a man after an armed robbery during an online meet-up for the sale of a cell phone on Tuesday.
Police say the buyer of a cell phone met up with the seller, or suspect, at around 2:41 p.m. in the area of Mahl Avenue and Main Street.
The transaction was agreed to on the LetGo app.
The suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded the victim's money, police said.
Police say the suspect stole $450 from the victim and fled the area on foot.
Officers detained the suspect after a brief foot pursuit, said police.
Police identified the suspect as Shamar Claitietty-Cannon, 19, of Hartford.
Upon investigation, police discovered Claitietty-Cannon was an identified suspect in a similar robbery several days before that utilized the LetGo app.
Claitietty-Cannon was charged with robbery 1st degree and larceny 2nd degree. His bond was set at $250,000.
The victim in the robbery suffered no injuries.
Hartford Police say all online transaction meet-ups should be done in a public place during daytime hours. The department has parking spots set up at the public safety complex specifically for online transactions.
