BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Wallingford man was arrested after threatening to ‘blow up” the TD Bank in Branford.
The incident took place on Thursday at the branch located on West Main Street.
David Poulton, 72, made the threat to corporate customer service after his checks did not clear.
The local branch was notified, and everyone evacuated the building.
No weapons or explosives were found at the bank or at Poulton’s home or car.
Poulton was charged with threatening, breach of peach, and reckless endangerment.
He was held on a $10,000 bond.
