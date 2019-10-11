MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man after he used social media to sexually lure juveniles and meet and engage in illegal sexual activity, officials said.
Officials say the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a tip of the activity at their office at the Forensic Lab in Meriden in July.
State police arrested Jose A. Narvaez, AKA “Macho”, 26, of Bridgeport, on Thursday.
Narvaez was arrested after police executed a search warrant, court orders, and interviews.
Narvaez was placed on a $250,000 bond and is due in Bridgeport Court October 11.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective McCord at 203-427-4062.
Should've covered up the business logo on his shirt. I'm sure the company doesn't condone his behaviors and is a black eye for them.
