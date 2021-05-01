BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested an an inn for a shooting incident in Bristol that happened last month.
Hector Santana Jr., 34, was arrested at the Red Roof Inn in New Britain on Saturday.
Police said he was wanted on an arrest warrant for a shooting that happened in Bristol on April 9.
No one was hurt in the shooting.
According to police, Santana was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
He was held on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of May 3 in New Britain.
