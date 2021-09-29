BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested during a traffic stop drug bust in Bristol.
Police said 40-year-old Lucas Caperton had bundles of fentanyl, some crack cocaine, powder cocaine, a handgun and a large sum of money.
They said Caperton was stopped on King Street on Monday around 1 p.m.
Probable cause was developed during the stop.
That's when police said they found the fentanyl, 7 grams of crack cocaine, 7 grams of powder cocaine, the loaded 9mm handgun, and the money.
Caperton was charged with failure to drive right, sale of narcotics, possession of a control substance, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol, and possession of a weapon.
He posted a $150,000 surety bond and was given a court date of Oct. 12.
