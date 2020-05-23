HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford made an arrest following a deadly crash in the capital city on Sunday.
Police say officers responded to a serious crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Washington Street and Retreat Avenue around 4 a.m. A red Pontiac and a white Infiniti were involved in the crash.
The occupants of the Pontiac were taken to Hartford Hospital for injuries, police said. A rear seat passenger, Eladio LeBron, 44, suffered serious injuries.
Police say the operator of the Infiniti, Jayquan Hemingway, 26, of Hartford, was not injured in the crash. He was taken into custody following the investigation of the crash.
Eladio LeBron was pronounced deceased at Hartford Hospital on Monday, police said.
Police say video evidence of the crash shows the Infiniti failed to stop for a red light at the intersection before striking the Pontiac that was crossing the intersection westbound.
Hemingway was charged with operating under the influence, suspended license, insufficient insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey traffic signal, reckless driving, assault second degree with a motor vehicle, assault second degree with a motor vehicle, 2 counts of reckless endangerment first degree, and 2 counts of assault third degree.
Police say Hemingway was released May 17 after posting a $300,000 bond.
The crash was the fifth fatal crash in Hartford in 2020.
