NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police charged a man with murder after a deadly domestic stabbing in Norwich Saturday night.
Officials say Norwich police responded to Sandy Lane around 8:05 p.m. for a reported assault.
Upon investigating, police say it was determined that the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.
Police say the victim was transported to Backus Hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced deceased.
The victim has been identified as Jason Beck, 33, of Norwich.
Police arrested Jeffrey Stovall, 22, of Norwich, in the incident. Police say he is the sole perpetrator.
Stovall was charged with murder and criminal violation of a protective order.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Steven Schmidt at 860-886-5561 Ext. 3157 or the Norwich Police anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 Ext. 4.
