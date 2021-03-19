LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Ledyard police have arrested a man in connection to a home invasion that happened on Friday.
Police were called to a home on Route 12 in the Gales Ferry section of Ledyard for the report of a home invasion.
While police officers were in route to the house, the victims identified the suspect as a black man wearing, red, white, and blue and his name was Juquan.
The victims reported he displayed a handgun while he was in the house.
The suspect fled the house in a black Jeep SUV before police arrived on the scene. The Jeep was then located on Route 12 in the area of the Mohegan Pequot bridge.
Police pursued the car onto the Route 2 and 32 connector highway.
The suspect, later identified as Juquan Hurt of Willimantic, stopped the car and ran into the woods where he was taken into custody.
Hurt was charged with home invasion, reckless endangerment, threatening, and risk of injury to a minor.
A Ledyard and Connecticut State Police cruiser suffered minor damage during the pursuit.
Hurt was held on a $500,000 bond and will be in court on Monday.
