NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a machete in North Windham Wednesday night.
It happened at a home on James Drive around 10:30 p.m.
When troopers responded they found a victim suffering from a machete wound to his left arm and chest.
At the scene, police also found 52-year-old Doran Shumway who reportedly said he struck the victim in the arm and chest with a machete.
The victim was taken to the hospital via LIFE STAR with life threatening injuries.
Shumway was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.
He’s being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.