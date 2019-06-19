NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man faces charges following a shooting that left a victim with serious injuries.
New Haven police said they arrested 22-year-old Kuron Jonathan Vega.
He was charged with first-degree assault and a number of weapons violations. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
The shooting happened on Huntington Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police said it took place around 1:15 p.m., between Newhall and Shepherd streets in the Newhallville section of the city.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Minutes after the shooting, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Prospect and Ogden streets.
Police detained the driver.
Neighbors said the violence, even in broad daylight, is just a normal part of life in the area.
They hope something can be done to change that.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
