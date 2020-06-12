NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Norwalk police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Thursday morning.
On Thursday around 10 a.m., officers responded to Roodner Court at the intersection of Ely Avenue for the report of a person shot.
Officers found one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Shortly after the shooting, Bridgeport Police located the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Marcus Bonaparte, and he was subsequently detained and arrested.
A gun was found after it was thrown from the Bonaparte’s car on Kings Highway East in Fairfield.
Bonaparte was charged with first degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. He was given a $750,000 bond.
