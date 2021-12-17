MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Meriden Police and the U.S. Marshalls’ task force have arrested Brandon Ramos for the 2019 murder of Jynineez Cruz.
Cruz was murdered behind 55 West Main Street, on August 22, 2021.
Ramos was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshalls in Florida and has been extradited to Meriden.
Ramos was charged with:
- murder 53a-54a
- criminal use of a firearm 53a-216
- criminal possession of a firearm 53a-217
- carrying a pistol without a permit 29-35
He is being held on a Court Set Bond of $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.