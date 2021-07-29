NORTH HAVEN, Ct. (WFSB) - On July 29, Yavier Ruiz-Velez was arrested and charged with larceny.
Back on Sept. 13, 2020, a resident reported his 2020 Jeep gladiator stolen. He left his keys inside the car. When he went to got to work in the morning, the car was gone.
Police located the Jeep on Sept. 22 in East Hartford.
Officers collected evidence, and DNA found matched the DNA found in two other recovered stolen cars.
The Connecticut Forensic Laboratory identified Ruiz-Velez as a suspect.
He was charged with first degree larceny.
