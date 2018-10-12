WINSTED, CT (WFSB) - A convicted sex offender is accused of performing what police called an "act of sexual depravity" on a woman at a local shop on Friday morning.
Jean Leconte, 30, of Torrington, faced a judge on Friday in Torrington Superior Court.
According to police, Leconte approached the woman at a store in Winsted and committed the act as she was picking items up off of the floor.
He was later identified by his picture in the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry, police said.
Leconte has convictions in both Fairfield and Trumbull for similar incidents.
In this case, Leconte was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, public indecency and second-degree breach of peace.
His court-set bond was $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.