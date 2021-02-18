TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Torrington police have arrested a man who is accused of hitting two women with a baseball bat.
Police said on Thursday, officers responded to a home on Mountain Road for the attack.
While in route to the call, police said it was reported that the suspect fled the scene in a Chevy Malibu.
When officers arrived on the scene, two women were found to have sustained serious injuries. One woman sustained injuries to her head and neck while the other woman sustained injuries to her head, neck, back and hands.
Both women were brought to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and are currently recovering.
Officers located the Chevy Malibu in the area and attempted to stop the car. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Richard Dillon, engaged officers in a pursuit for a short time before hitting a snowbank on Main Street.
Dillon then fled from police on foot before being taken into custody.
He was charged with assault, assault on an elderly victim, disorderly conduct, interfering/resisting, tampering with evidence, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and engaging police in a pursuit.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on Friday.
