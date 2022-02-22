MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing multiple charges after stealing an ATM in Meriden last July, police say.
Police say officers responded to The Dawg House Bar & Grill on July 4, 2021 for the report of an ATM being stolen.
Upon investigation, Meriden police identified Francis Gill, 43, as a suspect in the burglary.
Police say a warrant was approved for Gill’s arrest in August of 2021.
“Gill was taken into custody by another agency and he was unable to post bind and placed into custody of the Department of Corrections,” Meriden police said.
Authorities say Meriden police were not able to serve the arrest warrant because of COVID-related issues.
Gill was released by the DOC on February 18, 2022 into custody of Newington police for an active warrant.
Police say after Newington police served the warrant, Gill bonded out and was taken into custody by Meriden police.
Gill faces charges of conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree, criminal justice in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree, larceny in the third degree, larceny in the third degree, and theft of plates.
He posted his $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in Meriden court on April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.