GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A bakery burglary suspect was arrested by Glastonbury police.
Bryan Lopez, 34, of East Hartford, was arrested for burglarizing Dee's One Smart Cookie bakery on New London Turnpike in Glastonbury three times.
The burglaries took place on Nov. 29, Dec. 5, and Dec. 14, according to police.
Investigators also said he tried to burglarize a construction site next to the bakery on Nov. 29.
Lopez was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, attempt to commit third-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny, and fifth-degree larceny.
He was held on a $100,000 bail.
