SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for vehicle burglaries in Southington was arrested by West Hartford police.
Steven Maringola, 33, was arrested on Oct. 27.
Maringola was spotted trying to get into parked vehicles in the Light Metals Coloring parking lot on Spring Street in Southington, police said.
He initially fled on foot from officers who responded.
He entered some woods on the north side of Spring Street.
However, police said they found him with a bicycle that was stolen from an unlocked garage on Stoughton Road.
Maringola was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary and three counts of sixth-degree larceny.
He appeared in New Britain Superior Court on Oct. 28 and was held on a $35,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.