NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Naugatuck police said they arrested a half dressed man for "humping trees," screaming, eating branches and assaulting officers.
John Edward Fignar, 36, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and assault on a public safety officer.
Police said they were sent to a backyard on Nov. 12 around 3 p.m.
When they arrived, they said Fignar ran into a nearby house, which caused its residents to flee in fear.
Fignar eventually came out and was taken into custody.
While in custody, however, he both spat and assaulted officers, police said.
The suspect was evaluated at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury and held on a $25,000 bond.
He faced a judge in Waterbury on Wednesday.
