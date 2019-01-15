BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing on Monday night.
The victim, identified as Razzie Hancock, was stabbed in the chest near 136 Bishop Avenue.
Hancock died from his injuries sustained during the stabbing.
The suspect was identified as Kenyon Gay.
Gay was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a dangerous weapon, and second-degree assault.
He was held on $1 million bond.
