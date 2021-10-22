BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in Bridgeport earlier this month.
Robert Sorrells, 27, was charged with murdering Jonathan DaSilva.
Police said the shooting happened on Oct. 2 at Arctic and Pembroke streets.
Sorrells was taken into custody around 5 p.m. on Thursday at his home.
Police charged him with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.
He was held on a $2 million bond and given a court date of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.