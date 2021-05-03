WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police arrested and charged a man for a murder that happened in Waterbury on Saturday night.
Charles Smith, 41, was charged with murder, first-degree assault and several weapons-related charges.
According to police, Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias, 23, was found in the area of East Main Street and Wall Street around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Responding officers on scene tried to help him, but the Santos-Frias succumbed to injuries suffered from a shooting. Officers located another victim, who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg area.
The second victim was treated at a local hospital and released. Evidence of shots fired from the incident was recovered in the area.
Waterbury Police Department Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and continue to investigate this incident.
During the arrest of Smith, police said he was found to be in possession of a firearm. Smith is a convicted felon and is currently on parole for a robbery conviction that happened in 2012. The incident remains open and active and continues to be investigated by Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Division.
Smith is being held on a two million dollar bond.
Anyone with information on the incident contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.
