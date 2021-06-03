HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hartford.
Robert Smith, 38, of Hartford, was identified as the suspect. Police charged him with murder.
According to officers, the stabbing happened on Irving Street just before 3 p.m.
Multiple officers were seen in the area, which was blocked off with crime tape.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said when officers initially arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 40-year-old Shedrack Bruff of Hartford, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was unresponsive.
Bruff was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Less than an hour and a half after Bruff had been stabbed, police located Smith Hartford and charged him in connection to the homicide.
Smith was held on a $1 million bond.
