HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested by Hamden police for a double murder that happened in 1987.
Police said they charged 52-year-old Willie McFarland of New Haven with murdering 59-year-old Fred Harris and his son, 23-year-old Gregory Harris.
The victims were killed inside their home on Fitch Street in Hamden on Aug. 28, 1987.
McFarland was charged with two counts of murder and arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Wednesday morning.
He was detained on a court-ordered bond of $2 million.
Hamden police said they scheduled a 3:15 p.m. news conference on Wednesday to release more information.
