HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for shooting two people in Hamden back in September.
According to police, Raymond Morris, 33, of New Haven, shot a woman in the thigh and a man in the ankle.
It happened near Off the Hook restaurant on Dixwell Avenue on Sept. 30, 2018.
Both victims were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Detectives applied for an arrest warrant for Morris.
Morris was arrested on Monday on Winthrop Avenue in New Haven.
He was turned over the Hamden police afterward.
Morris was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal discharges of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court in Feb 12.
