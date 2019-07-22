FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested during a traffic stop for having narcotics on him.
On Sunday around 10 a.m., officers stopped a car that was suspected of committing a hit and run earlier.
During the interview, the driver, Mark Fabrizi, admitted to having several grams of cocaine in his pocket.
A narcotics detection K-9 was brought in and indicated the presence of a narcotic odor.
Fabrizi was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to insure a motor vehicle.
He was released on a $1,000 bond and will be in court next week.
