NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for drunk driving after he pinned a pedestrian under his vehicle Tuesday night.
According to police, 37-year-old Michael Meare struck the victim on Bayonet Street near the entrance for the New London Mall.
It happened just before 10:15 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian was initially pinned underneath Meare's vehicle.
The person remained listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
Meare was arrested for driving under the influence.
