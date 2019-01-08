Police arrested a man for drunk driving after police said he struck a police cruiser in New London on Monday afternoon.
Police arrested 41-year-old New London resident, Lindon Archibald on Monday and charged him with D.U.I., Evading Responsibility, and Failure to Drive Right.
Police were called to the area of Lee Avenue and Ocean Avenue for an erratic driver. Police spotted Archibald in the area of Riverview Avenue and Crescent Street.
When police said they attempted to speak with Archibald, he attempted to drive away and struck a cruiser.
Archibald was taken into custody shortly thereafter, police said.
