NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A man was arrested in Newtown after exposing himself in a parking lot of a shopping plaza.
Police were called to the Sand Hill Shopping Plaza for the report of a man masturbating in his car and exposing himself to a female customer as she walked by.
An investigation was conducted, and a female officer was used as a decoy.
On Tuesday around noon, Adrian Sime, 27, of Bethel, was seen masturbating in his car.
Sime was taken into custody by detectives and charged with indecent exposure and possession of marijuana.
“When Sime was told he was going to be arrested he said he could do what he wants in his own car, but was quickly informed not when your car is in the public view. Sime promised the arresting officers he would not do it again now that he knows,” officials said.
Police expect additional charges to be filed again Sime related to the previous incident.
Sime was given a court date next month.
