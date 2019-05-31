HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested by Hamden police for failing to register as a sex offender.
Hamden police said Alan Zanavich, 53, was in custody at the Waterbury Police Department on Thursday.
Hamden police said they had an active warrant out for Zanavich's arrest.
He was charged with four counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Zanavich was detained on a court-ordered $50,000 bond.
He was given a court date of June 11.
No other details about the arrest were released.
